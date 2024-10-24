Emery Competes Against Carbon on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Lady Spartans finished out regular season volleyball against the Carbon Lady Dinos in Castle Dale on Tuesday night.

Emery was celebrating Senior Night, honoring Demi Pitchforth, Kate Nielson, Maleeya Mecham, Allison Johansen, Madie Cummings, Jabry Sharp and Kali Jensen. They also honored Carbon’s Seniors, Maddie Ferguson, Brooke Banks, Bailey Curtis, Jacie Jensen and Ella Morley.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Emery collected the victory in four sets in Price. Beginning in set one, the Dinos kept it close, but the win would go to Emery, 25-20. They would keep the momentum going in set two, winning, 25-18.

The Spartans finished out the sweep in set three, 25-17, giving Emery their eighth region win of the season.

The Carbon and Emery teams will now prepare for the 3A girls’ volleyball state championship tournament. The tournament will be held at Utah Valley University on Nov. 1. Emery will play first, facing Providence Hall at 3:30 p.m. Carbon is set to play at 5 p.m against the Union Cougars.

The teams will need to win their first two matches on the first day to advance to the final four on Nov. 2.