Emery Competes at BYU

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Spartans were involved in a tough meet on Saturday at the Brigham Young University (BYU) Invite. Top teams from throughout the state came to run, including Mountain View, Orem, Pleasant Grove and Springville, to name a few.

Tayson Echohawk, Orem, took first with a 15:34.4 time in the 5K. The top 3A runner was Emery’s Jess Christiansen and he finished in 13th with a 16:10.6 time. Camdon Larson came in second for the Spartans in 39th place (16:51.2) followed by Merritt Meccariello (96th, 18:03.6), Dillan Larson (106th, 18:19.7) and Hayden Christiansen (120th, 18:39.1).

Farmington took first as a team with 55 points. Mountain View came in second with 60 points with Skyridge in third with 95 points. Emery took 12th overall, first in 3A, with 341 points.

On the girls’ side, Mari Konold (Mountain View) set the pace with an 18:16.3 finish. Adaley Lester took 102nd (22:42.4) to lead the Spartans just in front of her teammate Kallee Cook (103rd, 22:47.4). Kylee Willis took 119th (24:08.4), Kallee Lake took 121st (24:23.5) and Daicee Ungerman took 128th (25:50.9) to round off Emery’s top five runners.

Timpview took first with Orem in second and Mountain View in third while the Spartans finished in 18th as a team. Full results can be found here.

Emery will next head to a pre-state meet at Rose Park on Wednesday.