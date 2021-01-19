Emery Competes at LIT, JV Ends on Top

Photo by Julie Johansen

Emery participated at the Layton Invitational Tournament (LIT) this past weekend with both its varsity and junior varsity teams.

Byron Christiansen continued his strong season with a first-place finish in 126. Hayes Dalton also had an excellent tournament after his All-Star win, taking first as well in 182.

Dwain Farley and Bryar Meccariello each took third in 132 and 152, respectively. Jarin Allen ended in fourth in 132 as did Maddex Christman in 170 and Kayden World in 120. Tyler Stilson took fifth in 160 while Merritt Meccariello ended in sixth in 113.

Layton won the varsity tournament with 180 points. The Lancers were followed by Payson with 153 points, Altamont with 152.5 points and Emery in fourth with 150 points.

The Spartans showed their depth in the JV tournament with a strong outing. Sid Christiansen ended in first in 113 as did Adain Mortensen in 152. Three other Spartans made it to the finals, but took second. They were Issac Jensen (120), Jacob Ewell (132) and Dalton Birch (138).

The three remaining Spartans all made it to the semifinals. Dane Sitterud took third in 170. Brayson World accomplished the same feat in 106 while Gregory Suwyn took fourth in 145. With these efforts, the Spartans finished first in the JV tournament.

Emery will now host Union on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The match will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.