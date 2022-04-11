Emery Competes at Nyle Norris Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Saturday, the Spartans resumed the season in Richfield at the Nyle Norris Invitational. It was a well attended meet with 14 different schools participating. While it came just on the heels of spring break, the Spartans continued to compete and put up solid numbers. The boys’ team took fourth overall with 50 points while Delta (166) came in first, Richfield (118) in second and Panguitch (55) in third.

Excelling at throws was Derek Canterbery, who grabbed second place in javelin, discus and shot put while Maddox Christman took third in the latter event. Parker Abegglen also scored in discus, taking fifth. Sophomore Camdon Larsen ran well in the 800 and 1600, finishing in fourth place in each event. Meanwhile, Anthony Bouldin took sixth in high jump.

On the girls’ side, Delta again took first with 128.67 points. North Summit (114) came in second with Manti (90) in third. The Lady Spartans finished in ninth with 11 points. Whitley Christensen was a bright spot when she stepped up and cleared five feet to take first in high jump. Also scoring was Jabry Sharp, who ended in eighth in the 300 hurdles. For full results, click here.

In addition, Jess Christiansen participated in a huge meet in Arcadia, California. Full of top talent from across the nation, Christiansen set a new personal record in the 3200 with a 9:18.60 time. Full results for the Arcadia Invitational can be found here.

The Spartans will next head to Duchesne on April 19.