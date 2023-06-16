Emery County 4-H Donates to the ECSO

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) was honored to receive an invitation to the Emery County 4-H summer get-together. While they were in attendance, the ECSO was also gifted a generous donation of 10 blankets.

“These blankets will be given to our patrol deputies so they can give them to children in times of crisis,” the ECSO explained. “A gesture like this can oftentimes make a bad situation a little bit better.”

The sheriff’s office shared a statement from 4-H.org, which explained that the organization believes in the power of young people. 4-H also sees that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world.

“A big thanks to all Emery County 4-H leaders for helping guide this fine group of future leaders! We appreciate this donation,” the ECSO concluded.