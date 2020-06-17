Emery County Adds Additional COVID-19 Case

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced a new case of COVID-19 in Emery County on Wednesday afternoon. This case comes on the heels of announcement made on Saturday that another Emery County resident had contracted the virus. According to reports, Saturday’s case involved a resident of Green River.

To date, Emery County has had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, two were non-residents, both of which have recovered. Five Emery County residents have also recovered from the virus while the two new cases remain active.

In Carbon County, there have been 13 total cases. Six of these cases were non-residents and seven were residents. All 13 patients have recovered. In Grand County, 12 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and all have recovered.

For more information on COVID-19 in Southeast Utah, please click here.