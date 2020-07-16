Emery County Announces the Fair is Back On

On Thursday evening, Emery County made a special announcement in regards to its previously cancelled fair. The decision to cancel was previously made in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on Thursday, fair organizers announced on social media that the decision has now been made to reinstate the annual celebration and host the 2020 Emery County Fair on Aug. 28 and 29.

“We are VERY EXCITED to announce that there will be a 2020 Emery County Fair on Aug. 28 and 29,” the statement read. “Although it will be different, there will be plenty to celebrate.”

To coincide with the pandemic, the fair has established a new theme: “Better Together… But Six Feet Apart.” While there have not been any formal announcements on what fair goers can expect, the organizers have promised fun events for all.

“Although you now must wait to find out all that’s in store, there will be some fun virtual contests to watch for with great prizes,” the statement concluded.