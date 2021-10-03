Emery County Archives Open House Coming in October

Come out and enjoy the Emery County Archives open house, which is slated to take place on Oct. 13 and 14 in the county administrative building. The open house will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Those that attend will be able to view some of the many treasures of the San Rafael area, where it is said that its greatest treasure is its people. The archives contain personal and oral histories, Articles of Incorporation from 1870 to present and over 50,000 historical photographs. In addition, the archives include Emery County Progress editions from 1900 to 2018, books from local authors, a history of Emery County schools and much more.

The administration building is located at 75 East Main Street in Castle Dale. The archives are located on the second floor in room 206. Refreshments will be served.