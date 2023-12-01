Emery County Archives Receives Grant to Preserve and Care for Collections

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Archives recently announced that the department is a recipient of grant funding from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums in the amount of $2,500. The funding will help create a basic collection care toolkit by purchasing tools, equipment, materials, and supplies that are necessary for the care, preservation, and display of the collections held in trust for the public, particularly when hosting events.

“We are so pleased and excited to have been awarded this grant,” stated Emery County Archives Lead Suzanne Anderson. “It enables us to purchase the necessary resources, such as materials and tools that our annual budget does not allow for, so that we can better care for and preserve the extraordinary collections we hold, in trust, for the public, here. We will also be able to better protect and care for items when on display during events.”

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more about how the National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.