Emery County Awards Readers with Pool Party

Press Release

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Emery County Libraries hosted its Summer Reading Party at the Emery County Aquatic Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In total, 343 children earned a ticket to attend the celebration through participation in the summer reading programs at one of the eight community libraries. On Aug. 4, 169 children attended and brought along an adult, and many children brought along younger siblings and additional family members.

The library staff served Otter Pops, three varieties of cotton candy and water to the participants. Children with tickets for the party were entered into a drawing for 52 prizes, which included book sets, books with plush toys and books with figurines.