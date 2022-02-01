Emery County Beats the Winter Blues

By Taren Powell

The Emery County Business Chamber hosted its annual Beat the Winter Blues Festival over the weekend. Those in attendance could find food trucks, entertainers, local vendors, a putting contest, a dice tournament, a cornhole tournament and even a painting class. There was also a kid’s corner complete with a painting and crafts table as well as hayrides and ice skating.

Entertainment took place throughout the weekend and included the Miss Emery County Royalty, Showtime Dance Studio, the San Rafael Middle School cheerleaders, LaRae’s Studio Gym, Encore Dance Studio, Dance Technica, the Canyon View Middle School cheerleaders and Just Because Swingers.

Gift bags were distributed to the first 50 people through the door on Friday and Saturday. Guests were encouraged to get a punch card and visit each booth for their chance to win a gift basket from Emery Telcom as well as other generous prizes donated by vendors and other local businesses, including the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments and Castleview Hospital.

The chamber extended appreciation to those who supported this fun event and is looking forward to seeing everyone next year!