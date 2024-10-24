Emery County Business Chamber Discuss Initiatives to Present to CRA

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Business Chamber’s (ECBC) Housing Committee met on Monday, Oct. 21. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss community development initiatives. The committee is getting ready to present these initiatives to the Community Reinvestment Agency (CRA) Board in December.

A definition of affordable housing was declared as residential units that are financially accessible to individuals and families without placing an excessive burden on their budgets. The group talked extensively about many of the challenges facing those looking for affordable housing in our area, including acquiring the land, construction costs, the availability of infrastructure and its costs, as well as the availability of structures.

Some of their recommendations for the CRA funding are focusing on public utilities, efficient energy especially in undeveloped areas, self-help programs and updating community planning and zoning codes to meet the needs of residents. Community development and affordable housing for potential and status residents were the main concern of the committee and will be emphasized in their presentation to the CRA.