Emery County Business Chamber Welcomes Legacy Laser Engraving

During the Christmas Festival that was hosted at the Castle Dale Recreation Center over the weekend, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place. The Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) welcomed Legacy Laser Engraving to the community.

“Amanda Leonard and Bruce Anderson have started the business which is dedicated to helping you create unique treasures that last forever. They specialize in custom QR Code products that not only preserve the message you’re trying to share, but do so in an interactive and memorable way,” the ECBC explained.

Some of the featured items from Legacy Laser Engraving includes a Legacy Memorial Site and Token, a Legacy Headstone Token, DIY Memorial Site, Interactive Keychains, Personalized Golf Tee Tags and much more.

Darcey Powell, who is the ECBC Board President, welcomed the business to the community, wishing them a great deal of success. Leonard and Anderson were presented with a welcome plaque before they explained what products and services are available through Legacy Laser Engraving.

Powell was joined by the Miss Emery Royalty to welcome this new business and interested customers are urged to use code GRAND50 for a discounted order through Nov. 15.