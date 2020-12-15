Emery County Businesses Awarded by the Chamber

For its yearly awards, the Emery County Business Chamber visited three local businesses to award them for a stellar year.

Emery County Business Chamber Board President Laurel Magnuson presented the Big Business of the Year award to Emery Telcom alongside a gift basket to thank them for their contribution to the business community. Taren Powell, Emery Telcom’s Community Development Director, accepted the award on behalf of Emery Telcom.

Next, the Tourism Based Business of the Year went to Big Mountain Lodge in Ferron. This was accepted by Julie Benson and various employees. It was stated that Big Mountain Lodge has worked to expand its offerings by adding rentals for ATVs, watercraft and snowmobiles. Also recently added was the product line Ariat, which has handbags, shoes and more.

Finally, the customer service award went to JN Auto, owned by Jesse Nielson. “JN Auto always goes the extra mile to make sure their customers are happy with their purchase. They work to give their customers the best prices around,” the chamber shared.

In conclusion, the Emery County Business Chamber stated that they wished to thank the great Emery County businesses for their contributions to the community.