Emery County Businesses Recognized

By Taren Powell

The Emery County Business Chamber hosted its annual banquet and awards night on Wednesday evening. The theme was casino royale, complete with casino-style games that guests could enjoy. Jordan Leonard was the emcee for the evening and announced the business awards.

The Small Business of the Year Award went to Food Ranch, while the Large Business of the Year was awarded to USU Eastern. The Customer Service Award went to Ace Hardware and the Tourism-Based Business of the Year Award was presented to Buckhorn RV Resort. The Business Expansion Award went to TSJ Construction, the Non-Profit of the Year was awarded to the Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival and the Beautification Award went to Huntington City.

There were also awards for restaurants who made it through the difficult year that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hardship Hero awards went to Lamy’s Mexican Grill, Tamarisk, Ray’s Tavern, LaVeracruzana, Ponderosa Grill, R Pizza, Fatty’s and West Winds. Another award that was new this year was the Innovator of the Year. This award was given to Amanda Leonard with the Jr. Entrepreneurship program.

The Emery County Business Chamber would like to thank the following raffle sponsors for making the evening memorable: Emery Telcom, Magnuson Lumber, Food Ranch, Castleview Hospital, Huntington Parts City, Ace Auto & Trailer Sales, Millsite Golf Course, AB Custom Quilts, Forbidden Fruit and the Emery County Travel Bureau. They would also like to thank those that support the chamber. Membership in the Emery County Business Chamber offers numerous benefits and keeps business owners informed on important, ever-changing issues and trends within the local community and marketplace.

In addition, research indicates that consumers are more likely to do business with a company if it is a member of the local chamber of commerce. The chamber’s mission is to increase a business’ profits through networking opportunities, visibility, publicity, exposure, credibility, referrals, education, sponsorships and community involvement.

“Thank you again to everyone that participated and donated to this event,” the chamber board shared. “We can wait to see you next year!”