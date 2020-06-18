Emery County Care and Rehab Resident of the Month: Kathy Sovereen

Kathy Sovereen

By Emery County Care and Rehabilitation

The Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Resident of the Month for June is Kathy Sovereen.

Kathy was born in Killeen, Texas and moved to Murray, UT when she was 12 years old. After joining the United States Army, she became a part of the military police.

She has one son and two daughters. Presently, Kathy lives in Elmo. One of her favorite hobbies is reading.

In addition, the Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Employee of the Month for June is Jamie Hayes. She is a registered nurse at the center.