Emery County Care and Rehab Resident of the Month: Stephanie Meyers

The Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Resident of the Month for August is Stephanie Meyers.

Stephanie was born on May 12, 1964 in Price. When she was young, her mother gave her the nickname “Pixie,” which she was commonly called.

She has two brothers and four sisters. Stephanie has lived in Wellington, Price, Huntington and Anchorage, Alaska, where she lived with her family for 27 years.

Stephanie has two daughters, one son and three grandchildren. She loves Diet Coke and cheeseburgers from McDonalds as well as the colors black and grey. She enjoys collecting stuffed animals, especially monkeys, and has two dogs named Piper and Punkers.