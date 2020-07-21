Emery County Care and Rehab to Host Grab N’ Go Popsicle Parade

Emery County Care and Rehab Center announced that it will be hosting a Grab N’ Go Popsicle Parade for the youth of the area.

This parade was created with social distancing in mind as a fun way for the children to enjoy summer fun safely. The community is encouraged to participate and greet the wonderful residents of the facility while cooling down with a refreshing popsicle.

This event is slated to take place on July 28 beginning at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the facility, which is located at 455 West Mill Road in Ferron.