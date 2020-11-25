Emery County Child Recovering from Severe Burns at University of Utah Burn Center

On Nov. 16, three-year-old Charity Cox of Huntington received severe burns in an accident at home. With the burns spanning about 75% of her body, Cox was taken to the University of Utah Burn Center.

Though the burns were extensive, following a number of initial surgeries to which Cox responded well, her kidneys continued to successfully work and her swelling gradually decreased. Since that time, the family has worked to keep those that have Cox in mind updated on her condition. From Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, the updates have been positive.

Cox, the daughter of Anne and Jody, has undergone multiple surgeries to improve her condition. The third-degree burns have been removed from much of her body. And while slight concerns have cropped up along the way, Cox has proved a fighter as her swelling continues to decrease.

On Nov. 23, it was reported that Cox was even able to sit up for a short amount of time. It was also said that her vitals are positive and trending better all the time.

An account for donations has been established for Cox under her name at the Eastern Utah Community Credit Union to provide a place for those that wish to assist the family in these trying times. Along with the account, a GoFundMe page has been created for donations and has received over $2,000 thus far. That page can be found here.

It has also been stated that those that wish to donate directly may also do so through Venmo at Anne-Cox-32.