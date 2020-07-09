Emery County Citizens Show Support for Law Enforcement

By Julie Johansen

During the organization of the March for America, citizens who could not attend or help with the march wanted to contribute funds or gifts for law enforcement in Emery Country. With donations of money, services and contributions from Stewart’s Marketplace, Emery County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were presented with drinks and caps.

A large support banner for the sheriff’s office is also being prepared. On Wednesday morning, event organizer Becky Allred presented several deputies with caps at the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. She expressed appreciation for their service to the county on behalf of all those citizens who marched and/or contributed to this event.