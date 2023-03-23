Emery County Commission Chair Requests to Step Down

By Julie Johansen

During the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Commission Chair Lynn Sitterud called for the appointment of a new Commission Chairman and Vice Chairman. He stated that because of the discord between the commission members and the actions of the Emery County Republican Party, he felt he was prohibited in serving the best interest of the county and asked one of the other commissioners to step up.

Commissioner Keven Jensen made a motion to table the agenda item. This motion to table was seconded by Commissioner Jordan Leonard, who requested a couple of weeks to work on this situation. The vote to table was two to one, so will this be addressed later.

The safety minute presentation was by Sami Johnson, a legal assistant from the Emery County Attorney’s Office. Her presentation, Safety in the Office Space, briefly explained the need for a plan of action in the case of an emergency, such as fire, storms or medical problems. She stressed the need to know to whom you should report the situation and how to get in contact with them.

The drawing for safety Visa cards then followed. Mary Huntington, Emery County Personnel Director, announced that there has been 1,564 days with no loss time accident of employees. Those names receiving cards this month were Tyler Butler, Dallin Cologie, Lisa Mangum, Rebecca Norton, Melissa Kemple and Natalie Humphrey.

Ratification was given of a notice to TSJ Construction to proceed on the County Road Riprap and Fish Habitat project at Millsite. The change order in the amount of $3,500 for repair of the elevator at the county administration building with Schlinder Elevator was also ratified.

Following a public hearing that had no public comments, a final bond resolution of the Board of County Commissioners, acting as the governing body of the Castle Valley Special Service District, authorized the issuer’s $1,391,000 general obligation bond. Approval was then given to Paul Anderson, Eastern Utah Broadcasting, to place a radio broadcast transmitter in the communications equipment building on Horn Mountain. This approval will then make it possible for him to seek a permit from the Forest Service.

Shannon Hiatt then approached the commissioners requesting a renewal of the Utah.com project for the remaining services of social media advertising, which was approved. The application for an OHV grant to be used on trails was also approved. The Emery County Emergency Operations Basic Plan was approved and adopted.

Commissioner Jensen then requested a resolution amendment regarding the disbursement of state Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funds. This money had previously been designated to the special service districts in the county and the amendment redistributes these funds, deleting the San Rafael Energy Research Center. Commissioner Leonard seconded this motion but stated that he supports the research center, though due to $1.7 million being received from the state, he felt this was sufficient funding.

Another resolution amendment between Emery County and the Emery County Reinvestment Agency was approved. These amendments were approved with a vote of two to one, including yeas from Jensen and Leonard, and nays from Sitterud.

Split votes were also given on the termination of a contract between Emery County Public Lands Department and the National Environmental Strategies for consulting services. Also, advertising for an RFQ for legal counsel assistance received a two to one vote again.

Unanimous approval was given for the contract between Emery County and SEUALG for the Aging and Nutrition Program, which has an increase of $2,034. An RFP for the preparation of a comprehensive update to the Emery County General Plan was also approved.