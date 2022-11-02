Emery County Commission Considers Requests

By Julie Johansen

A motion to leave the regular Emery County Commission meeting and enter into a public hearing began the commission meeting on Nov. 1. The public hearing was to receive public comment regarding an application to the Community Impact Board (CIB) to receive funds set aside for projects related to or utilizing coal or hydrogen products at the San Rafael Energy Research Center.

This money had previously been set aside for the Oakland Port to ship coal to other countries. The port is no more, so the funds are available upon application through the Community Impact Board. There were no comments, so the hearing was closed. No action was necessary except for notice to the CIB that the hearing was held.

Next, members of the Huntington Camp of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers requested funding to help with the restoration of their museum in Huntington. A brief history of the building was given to the commissioners. It is a 119-year-old building that was moved from the canyon to the center of Huntington City. Many of the uses and the importance of the building were stressed. The amount of $3,200 was donated to this request.

A lease agreement with Wheeler Machinery and Emery County for the lease of a backhoe loader was then approved. It was explained that leasing is advantageous because the equipment is always under warranty. Leasing will be $28 per hour for 300 hours each year.

Next, an application by the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) for the Utah Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness 2023 planning grant was approved. This grant will assist in LEPC funding to send individuals to training at the Utah Public Summit.

A resolution requesting the Emery County Justice Court Recertification was then approved. This is a four-year lease and is required by state statue. The court has met all the requirements. Additionally, the acceptance of 2022 Reading Marathon Mini grants for Castle Dale, Huntington and Orangeville libraries in the amount of $500 each was given by the commissioners.

Next, the annual operating agreement between Emery County and USU Extension with an increase in salaries was approved. However, the memorandum of understanding will be signed when the budget is approved.

When it was time for the elected officials’ reports, Commissioner Kent Wilson asked Kyle Beagley, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), to explain what is being done at the Lila Canyon Mine. He explained the importance of the mine both to coal needs at the power plants as well as the wages to the miners working there. He stated that the drilling process to extinguish the fire has begun and another drilling rig is expected to arrive soon.

Beagley said that the exact location of the fire has been determined and is in a mined out area. This area can be blocked off by foam, which will help reduce flooding in the active mining areas. The commissioners thanked Beagley for his direction with the BLM and the expediency of the BLM action to make it possible to begin the drilling to extinguish the fire.