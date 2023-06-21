Emery County Commission Continues to Serve the Public

By Julie Johansen

Suzanne Anderson, Emery County Archives Specialist, presented the Safety Minute presentation at the beginning of the Emery County Commission meeting on June 20. Her presentation was entitled “Workplace Violence.”

Anderson stated that the most dangerous situation would be an active shooter. She reported that county employees have all been trained in this type of violence and reminded them of the steps to follow. Emery County has a zero tolerance policy.

Commissioner Lynn Sitterud then drew names for the safety gift card awards. Those names included Rayola Tfnister, Janalee Luke, Presley Lovato, Keaton Cowley, James Byars and Nathan Martinez.

A Memorandum of Understanding with the Utah Commission on Service and Volunteerism to accept a UniserveUtah Community Engagement grant for $2,500 was ratified following a request from Emery County Librarian Desiree Malley. Malley also presented the Emery County Library Strategic Plan, which was also approved.

Ryter Ekker and Monty Christiansen each received a $750 donation from the commissioners to aid in their attendance at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming.

Patsy Stoddard, Emery County Business Chamber, received approval to roll the remaining $2,200 from the 2022 Main Street Grant Program to the current 2023 program. The following businesses applied, qualified and were awarded Business Improvement Grants: Christy’s Salon Sensations, Corner Pine Resort, Creative Floral & Fabrics, Emery Animal Health, Kantuta Enterprises/Gas Station, Snow’s Heating and Air, Tamarisk Restaurant, and TSJ Supply and Rental. This will completely use the budget for the 2023 year.

An ordinance establishing the Carbon and Emery County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council was also approved. This is according to Senate Bill 179 and establishes a council to oversee judicial, mental health and enforcement in a joint county situation.

2023 tax rates for Emery County and the Castle Valley Special Service District were adopted by the commission. Many Emery County citizens were in attendance and questioned the valuation process. This was explained to them by Emery County Assessor Kris Bell.

Approval was also given to use Transient Room Tax funds to purchase signage for county roads that have heavy tourism related travel/traffic.

During the elected officials’ reports, Commissioner Keven Jensen congratulated AnnDee Meade as the new director of the tourism department.