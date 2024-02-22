Emery County Commission Handles Shortened Agenda

By Julie Johansen

The Safety Minute Presentation for the Emery County Commission meeting was given by Jeff Guymon, Network Engineer and Communication Director for the county. His advice was about cyber security and the importance of following guidelines for county employees. Guymon emphasized being careful about email attachments, downloads and using hardware devices. He also cautioned to be careful about purchasing domains.

The Safety Visa Gift Cards were awarded to Tracy Clark, Maegan Crosland, Kurt Price and Tyler Butler. These rewards are possible because the employees have gone 129 days with no loss of time accidents.

A public hearing was held for public comment about Four Corners Community Behavioral Health. Melissa Huntington, Director of the Four Corners Community Behavior Health, gave a proposal to the commission regarding the use of some of the opioid settlement money. Callee Killpack, an intern at Four Corners, also spoke about the integrity and work ethic at the center. A patient talked about the phenomenal help she and her family had received. The commission approved distributing opioid funds to Four Corners.

Commissioner Jordan Leonard read a letter from Green River City regarding their desire to have public access to the land on the north end of Long Street in Green River. This, along with other discussion, resulted in a motion to have the county attorney write a letter to the property owner to have the road reopened.

An interlocal agreement with Emery County and the Emery County Special Service District #1 was approved for airport improvements.

A new contract for an Events Coordinator was approved with more responsibilities and an increase in salary. Also approved was $9,000 for two full days of taping by “Taste Utah”. They will visit four places to eat in Green River and four more places in western Emery County. A contract with the Hypno Hick for services at the County Fair was also approved.

Two Library grants were approved that will help with the improvements at the Huntington and other libraries.