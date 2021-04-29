Emery County Commissioners Approve Many Agenda Items

By Julie Johansen

The first order of business for the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, following the approval of the consent agenda, was to approve an interlocal agreement between Emery County and the cities/towns of the county for administration of the 2021 municipal elections. The county auditor’s office will conduct the elections and each municipality will pay the county for the related expenses.

Next, the annual property tax exemption list for religious/charitable properties within the county received approval from the commission. Emery County Archives Director Suzanne Anderson also received approval to submit a grant application for funds to digitize water board records in Emery County. The prioritized Community Impact Board list for 2022 was also approved with the funding for ambulances topping the list and the Castle Valley Special Service District next in line.

A resolution establishing an audit committee and a charter for that committee to aid in the oversight of the internal and external audit functions of the county was then approved. This committee was recommended by the state auditor’s office to guard against fraudulent use of county funds.

Following inspection by Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen, a contract with Stilson and Sons Construction, Inc. and Emery County will be approved. This contract is for the remodeling and renovating of the buildings and grounds at the Green River and Orangeville libraries.

During the elected official reports, the commissioners addressed the drought situation in Emery County and pleaded with the public to be conservative in all water usage. They also urged residents to be careful with fires of any kind.

To conclude, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk spoke about the busy schedule of the search and rescue team in Emery County and his appreciation of their continuous efforts.