Emery County Commissioners Approve, Ratify Business Matters

By Julie Johansen

The safety minute presentation given by the road department opened the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday. The presentation revolved around what asbestos is, how to handle it and its effects. Following the safety minute presentation, a drawing was held to award Visa gift cards to employees that have practiced safety in the workplace. The full-time employee card went to Colleen Murdock while the part-time employee was Carolyn Marsing. Two safety sensitive employees, Clarence Smith and Earl Nelson, also received cards.

Debbie Marvidikis of HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties informed the commissioners about activities in the month of September, which is Suicide Prevention Month. The HOPE Square is planning a candlelight ceremony in front of the Emery County administration building on Main Street in Castle Dale on Sept. 10. Also, on Nov. 7, a 5K-10K family run will be hosted at Goblin Valley State Park at 6 a.m.

Several items that has already been processed were ratified during the meeting. These included a Memorandum of Understanding with the Utah State Library for participation in the Beehive Library Consortium, a contract with Castle Valley Consulting for engineering services at the Green River and Orangeville libraries iHub projects, a letter of support for the Hornshadow Solar Project and a letter of support for a grant for the Self-Help Housing Program with the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments.

Two parcels of land in Green River were sold at a tax sale on Aug. 13 and the proceedings were approved by the commission. An agreement with Taylor Audio for a sound system to be used at the county fair was also approved. This will be paid for with COVID-19 funding as it is necessary so that activities can be spread out rather than held in the traditional locations. The agreement includes the trailer, platform and sound equipment for $550.

Two matters of business approved included a resolution approving and adopting the creation of the Emery County Economic Board and another resolution authorizing the filing of cross appeals for the 2020 centrally assessed properties.

A request for proposals advertisement for a consultant to assist and mentor the Emery County Public Lands Director was approved. This was previously approved in the budget due to the importance of implementing the public lands bill.

Larry Ellerton, representative from Congressman John Curtis’ office, congratulated the commission on receiving a $200,000 EDA grant to be used on the San Rafael Research Center. He also announced the Rural Business Summit that will take place on Aug. 28 in Price.