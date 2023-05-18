Emery County Commissioners Discuss Agenda Items

ETV News Stock Photo

By Julie Johansen

As the Emery County Commission meeting began on Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner Lynn Sitterud asked Mary Huntington how many days the employees of Emery County have worked without a loss time accident, to which she responded, “1,680.”

He then began drawing for the Visa safety gift cards, which are rewards for that many days with no accident. The names drawn were Kacie Hadden, Scott Ryan, Selina Hardman, Josh Johnson and Dezeray Hernandez.

The safety minute presentation was given by Commissioner Jordan Leonard. He spoke briefly about precautions that need to be taken in order to work safely and effectively in an office. He recommended staying hydrated, taking breaks and walking around, maintaining proper posture when sitting at your desk, and wearing proper eye protection if looking at a computer for long periods of time.

The first action item on the agenda was discussion of closing County Road #504 Orangeville Cemetery Road. Homeowners and property owners feel that it is a safety hazard in their area because of recent accidents that could have been very serious. The Orangeville Mayor agreed with the residents and also requested that it be considered.

The President of the Cottonwood Creek Water District was concerned about a right of way through there to maintain water lines ran along this line. The county commissioners replied that this would be taken into consideration and response will be given to the requesting parties.

Robbie Jensen, Aging Director, then gave an update on the Emery County Senior Centers and future projects. He spoke about building improvements, furniture updates and parking lot renewals. He noted that money in the department has to be used for the senior centers.

Jeff Kelsey from PEHP then presented the county’s medical, dental and vision renewal plan to the commissioners for July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Approval was given.

The grant application for FY2024 State Task Force in the amount of $70,000 was approved. This is the same money the sheriff’s office has used for this service for years and is just a renewal.

The second round of the business improvement grants just concluded and Pasty Stoddard from the Emery County Business Chamber requested approval for grants for Recreation Underground, America’s Best Value Inn, Main Street Market and High Desert Coatings. She explained that they are starting another round of receiving applications on June 1 and have $107,000 left to award.

A memorandum of understanding between Emery County and Castle Dale City was approved. This will cover reimbursement to the city for workers’ hours, power usage, restroom products and anything needed from the city during the week of the fair.

Emery County Clerk Brenda Tuttle then explained the 2023 Fraud Risk Assessment required by the state auditor, which had to be approved and signed by the governing body of the county. The tax sale of one property for $5,300 made earlier in the day was also approved.

A Russian Olive eradication grant agreement was sought by Cory Worwood and approved by the commission. The 2023 Swell Trails Grant was awarded to the Backcountry Horsemen and the Epicenter.

The transfer of funds from Special Council back to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $150,000 to be used for emergency management and investigation was approved. It had previously been assigned to hire an investigator through the Emery County Attorney’s Office.

Commissioner Keven Jensen then spoke of the need to have the State Attorney General come to Emery County to advise the elected officials of their elected duties. This passed with a vote of two to one.

Discussion then was directed toward the San Rafael Energy Research Center. Commissioner Jensen felt that it should be managed by a bigger entity than Emery County. Commissioner Sitterud expressed his concern about its future under new elected officials. He said there are four options: purchase by a university, the State of Utah, the Seven County Coalition or remain as it is. Lots of discussion followed trying to decide what is the best thing for the research center and Emery County in the present and the future.