Emery County Commissioners Prepare for 2021

By Julie Johansen

December’s lone Emery County Commission meeting began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The monthly safety minute presentation was given by Emery Aquatic Center employees Kaylee Van Wagoner and Ariauna Downard. They stressed important safety measures at the pool. Safety Visa card awards were then drawn, which reward employees for practicing safety in the workplace. This month, however, there were 12 winners instead of the traditional four because employees have gone two years without a loss time accident.

Next, the 2021 meeting and holiday schedules were approved. A business license for Gentry Mountain Mining, LLC, formerly Castle Valley Mining, was then ratified.

A motion was also approved to grant the State of Utah intervening status on the Good Water Rim Trail located on the Wedge Overlook. The Bureau of Land Management has approved a multiple use status for the trail but the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance has appealed this decision. It was decided that it was in the best interest of the county to have the state intervene in this litigation.

The next item of discussion was an amendment for the care center. Even though the Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Center is operated by a private company, Emery County holds the license. The amendment would allow for funds to pass through the county to the care center. Commissioner Gil Conover stated it would be a great thing for the center to have funding to help operate and care for the residents. The amendment was approved.

Agents Christine Jensen and Rowe Zwahlen with USU Extension spoke of their experiences during the past year before the annual cooperative agreement between Emery County and USU Extension was renewed. Next, a contract with Codale Electric regarding lighting work to be done at the airport, weed and mosquito, landfill, roads, courts, jail, courthouse upstairs, Green River substation and all senior centers was approved. A contract with Andrew Fry and Emery County to promote and develop the San Rafael Research Center facility was also approved.

Approval was then given to increase the amount of Commissioner Lynn Sitterud’s county credit card to $6,000 per month for purchases at the San Rafael Research Center. These purchases will be approved by the commission and county attorney.

Next, bylaws for the Emery County Emergency Special Service District were approved by the commission. Change orders from Johansen and Tuttle Engineering on the Cottonwood Creek watershed and Perco Rock on Mill Fork Canyon emergency watershed projects were granted.

At 6 p.m., the commission meeting was temporarily closed to hold a public hearing on the following items: opening and amending the fiscal year 2020 budgets for Emery County General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, Local Building Authority and Castle Valley Special Service District. The fiscal year 2021 budget for the same items was also opened for comments. The proposed 2021 budget includes a 3% cost of living increase and wage adjustments for county employees and elected officials. There were no public comments, so the hearings were closed and budgets were approved.