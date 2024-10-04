Emery County Commissioners Recognize Excellence

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commissioners recognized Hoyt Horton, Mini Bull Riding World Champion, at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Young Horton shared his experiences and how he prepared for this competition with the commission following their congratulations.

Later in the meeting, Commissioner Keven Jensen presented a Quality Library Award to County Library Director Desiree Malley.

The amended Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Emery County Library System’s participation in the UEN wi-fi for Libraries, which will provide batteries to help continuous use, even without power received ratification.

Mary Huntington was appointed the Emery County Representative, with Attorney Mike Olsen as alternate representative, for the Utah County Indemnity Pool Annual Membership Meeting.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) for updating the Emery County General Plan will be advertised. This was previously done and was very expensive, so the scope of the proposal was changed and now will be advertised again. The agreement with Wheeler for rental of the backhoe loader at the Road Department was approved. This is for the period of August until December 25, 2025.

Participation on the Napoli Target Opioid Settlement agreement was also approved by the commission. Two new broilers will be purchased for the Aquatic Center. Repairs have not been lasting and new broilers are needed.