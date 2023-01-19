Emery County Commissioners Review and Renew for the New Year

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commissioners met for their second meeting of the new year on Tuesday afternoon. Ariauna Downard from the Emery County Aquatic Center kicked off the meeting by presenting the safety minute presentation. She spoke about the importance of sunscreen and hydration for children that come to swim and play at the aquatic center.

Following her presentation, Commissioner Lynn Sitterud drew the names for the safety gift cards. Those receiving the gift cards were Lane Taylor, Natalie Olsen, David Ames, Kim Howes, Tracy Addley and Stephanie Mead. The commissioner complimented all county employees, stating that there have been almost 1,500 days without a loss time accident.

Next, exhibitors from the Castle Country Classic Livestock Show requested a monetary donation from the county. The youth expressed their appreciation for the donation granted a year prior and reviewed the happenings from 2022. They were granted another $3,500 donation.

A 10-year water lease between the Emery County Road Department and Emery Water Conservancy District for 130 shares at $5.50 per share was then approved for renewal. Also approved was a Memorandum of Understanding between Emery County and the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments for assistance with economic development. Acceptance was then given for the Community Library Enhancement Fund Disbursement of $7,000 for 2023.

Next, it was decided by the commissioners that they would send separate letters to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) regarding the proposed Little Cedar Mountain Bike Trail. Several items on the agenda were either tabled or died due to a lack of second.

During elected officials reports, Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington reported that there have been 307 cases already in 2023. He also stated that Mike Grange will be the school deputy. He will be available to all school administrations, as well as instructing at Emery High. Deputy Kurt Price will be a part-time officer on the desert using funds from transient room taxes and will also provide part-time enforcement in the other parts of the county.

Commissioner Jordan Leonard commended the county workers for excellent work in snow removal. He also reported the success of the ice fishing tournament this past weekend at Millsite. Commissioner Keven Jensen also commended the county for a great job and stated there has been beneficial moisture.