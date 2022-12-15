Emery County Commissioners Wrap Up 2022 Business

By Julie Johansen

The December meeting for the Emery County Commission was held on Tuesday evening. This was the final meeting for two of the current commissioners, Kent Wilson and Gil Conover.

The first item on the agenda was the approval of the items on the consent agenda, followed by the safety minute presentation given by Cory Worwood, supervisor of the weed and mosquito department. His presentation was on winter driving. He listed three things that would be advantageous for driving during the winter, including ensuring that your vehicle is ready, allowing more time and being patient, and avoiding hazardous situations.

Commissioner Lynn Sitterud then drew names for the Visa safety gift cards. There was not a meeting at the end of November, prompting double drawings on Tuesday. The recipients were Stoney Jensen, Kyle Larsen, Jack Rogers, Tara Payne, Carter Robinson, Maegan Crosland, Tasha Barnett, Thad Morris, Shaun Roper, Layne Gardner, Nadine Thompson and Samantha Johnson.

Items previously acted upon received ratification, including the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funding, insurance coverage for the Huntington Airport, and the signing of an agreement between Emery County and the Utah Office of Energy Development for funding for the San Rafael Energy Research Center.

Next, fees for research at the Emery County Archives were set at $25 per hour with the first 30 minutes free. The Personal Property Exemptions List was also approved along with the yearly predator agreement.

An amendment to the Hornshadow Solar Conditional use permit was approved pending approval from the planning and zoning commission in January. This would increase the acreage about 100 acres. This action was taken in order for the company to begin securing funding and for contractors to begin working.

Approval was then given to begin advertising a request for qualifications for pre-construction and design for a new senior center in Huntington. These funds are coming from President Joe Biden’s ARPA funds. A contract with H&H Roofing for the new roof at the Emery Library was also approved.

Amendments to the Emery County Travel Bureau bylaws were then approved. These amendments will make the travel bureau an advisory board on how to spend funds from transient room taxes. They will answer directly to the commissioners on a year-to-year basis.

The 2023 holidays, meeting and fee schedules were approved and essentially remain the same as 2022. Also approved was a resolution establishing the distribution of the payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) funds to the special service districts. This will give $50,000 to both the EMS and fire departments and the balance to the San Rafael Special Service District.

Desiree Malley, Emery County Librarian, requested the transfer of funding from Emery County to the Emery County Libraries regarding the I-Hub Project within the Rural Co-working and Innovative Centers grant. She also asked that acceptance be given for the 2022 Emerging Technology Maker Grant projects for Huntington and Orangeville libraries, and the Marathon Mini Grants for the Green River Library.