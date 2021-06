EVERYONE IS INVITED

to the 2021 Convention

of the

Democratic Party of Emery County.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

In the Swell Room—Emery County Administrative Building

(75 East Main, Castle Dale, Utah)

Commencing at 2 p.m.

Please come and hear from Keynote speakers,

Senator Karen Mayne and Representative Brian King;

also hear from candidates for Democrat state party offices and help elect new local party officers.

Donated item(s) to be used for door prizes will be greatly appreciated.