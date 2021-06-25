Emery County Democrats Host County Convention

By Julie Johansen

Speeches from candidates for state party offices and two keynote speakers highlighted the Emery County Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 19. The speakers were Representative Brian King, Representative Elizabeth Weight and candidates Jeff Merchant, Diane Lewis, Kevin Perez, Teri Goodall and Kevin Cromar.

Representative King spoke that Democrats recognize the importance of appealing to our best selves and working together to accomplish great things. He added that government, including local, state and federal, does a million things that we do not often acknowledge, like ensuring clean drinking water and uncontaminated food as well as safe roads, dams, bridges, etc.

Continuing, Representative King said that Democrats recognize that focusing on self-sacrifice and the need to work together to take care of each other and assist the vulnerable is the only way to build a healthy society. He quoted Steven Gillmore in saying,”If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you.”

Representative Weight stated that once elected, state legislators should be focused on the needs of the constituents as to what’s best for the state of Utah rather than party affiliation. She stated that it is clear that those in the Democratic Party are doing that. Weight said the value and strength of the people who stand up as Democrats in Utah is admirable.

Jeff Marchant, who is seeking re-election as state party chair, stressed that he wants to work on Utah’s redistricting process and building the party. Diane Lewis, who is running for Vice Chair of the Utah Democrats, stated she wants to build back union support of the Democratic Party, focusing more on the working people.

Kevin Perez spoke for Daniel Hicken, who is running for the chair of the Utah Democrats. He said that he and Hicken were successful in getting Utah County voters interested in progressive issues and showing up to vote.

Terri Goodall reminded all to check out Democrats.org to stay up to date on all party happenings. Kevin Cromar, a candidate for U.S. Senate, hopes to build on the public lands bill and improve the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program.

To conclude, new county party officers were elected. These include Tiffani Baker, chairperson; Talin Hansen, vice chairman; Kim Player, secretary; and Maryella Fowler, treasurer.