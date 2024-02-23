Emery County Development Group Continues to Drive Towards Economic Gains

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Economic Development Group was welcomed by Chairman Brock Johansen on Tuesday, Feb. 20. He followed with an introduction of those in attendance including Kassidee Oakeson, Dru Palmer, Geri Gamber, Jade Powell, Doug Miller, Sharon Fain, Gina Gagon, Jared Anderson, Greg Todd, David Sebring, Kent Wilson, Laren Huntsman, Merlin Rushton, Doug Miller, Lacee Meyer, Mike Kourianos, Patsy Stoddard, Lance Scoffe, Forest Turner, Shanny Wilson, Larry Jensen, Jordan Leonard, and Scott Wolford.

Greg Todd, Director of the Utah Office of Energy Development, gave the group an update on the status of HB 410 which would facilitate the purchase of the San Rafael Energy Research Center from Emery County by the state of Utah. He reported that the bill is receiving a lot of support and has passed several committees and the House. At the present time, the bill is with the Senate rules committee and should be presented to the Senate floor this week.

Both Senator Hinkins and Representative Watkins have been helping see this happen. The group ask what they would do to help with this and will contact Sen. Hinkins and Rep. Watkins to further this action. Commissioner Leonard commented that it is important to work with the state for an economic drive for the county. Members of the group want to make sure that members of the area are represented on committees working to accomplish the transition. Todd said that it is good timing for this to happen with the drive for energy on the state level.

Dru Palmer with DRU Consulting added that Briggs White, the Deputy Executive Director for the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization, is excited about the action of Carbon and Emery Counties and suggested making a list of priorities that explains the steps needed to accomplish these goals. Jade Powell had visited with Briggs White and he will be coming to Carbon County to meet at SERDA on March 19 and 20.

VP Doug Miller from USU Eastern spoke about the requests to add Vocational programs at USUE. Currently, funding for a business program is being decided in legislation and then funding for an Energy Engineering program will be one of next year’s requests. These are President Cantwell’s expectations. These programs at the college are important to train those graduates so they can work in this area.

Jade Powell explained the role of the SERDA and its help to the counties and communities in our area. It’s action is in the best interest of Emery County. The executive board is made up of county commissioners and mayors. They are definitely not dictating which grants for the group to seek. The presentation at the Legislative Rural Caucus received a very positive reaction from the legislature. It was reported that a carbon capture well could store all the emissions in Utah for 100 years. All plants will eventually need sequestration. A Class VI Well permit is needed to advance this process.

Carbon County Commissioner Jensen reported that they are working with the Inland Port Authority for developments on Ridge Road. More companies are close to coming to Carbon County. Shanny Wilson, Carbon County Economic Development and Tourism Director also added that they are really close to recruiting some nice jobs into Carbon County. Scott Wolford, Inland Port Director spoke briefly about working with Emery County in the Green River area, but reminded that they have to have an invitation before they can come.