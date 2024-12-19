Emery County Drug Task Force Honored at Commission Meeting

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington gave a presentation to the Emery County Drug Task Force at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Sheriff Huntington told the story of the drug arrest which was started by McClain Allred in a traffic stop and the eventual arrest taking drugs off the streets of both Carbon and Emery County. The whole staff and officers involved were recognized along with Allred, now part of the Utah Highway Patrol, for their accomplishment in this action.

The third amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Emery County Libraries was ratified, which will add $10,000 to extend wi-fi to the areas surrounding the county’s libraries. Also ratified was the signing of the 2025 Certified Advocate Partners Program funding the Victim’s Advocate Program for Emery County.

Macade Jensen, Chairman of the Emergency Medical Services Special Services District, spoke with the commissioners regarding the unexpended mineral lease money. He noted the critical services needs with an ambulance costing about $155,000.

Next, Mistie Christiansen represented Emery Town and the Muddy Creek Irrigation Company to ask Emery County to reconsider the previous funding set aside for the feasibility study for a reservoir at Morris Bend. The commissioners reported that the original $40,000 was still available.

Emery County will contribute $1,000 to the American Legion for the Combat Santa Giving Tree to cover any tags left unfilled. Distribution of the unexpended mineral lease funds was discussed and will be dispersed at 87% of requested funds to the special service districts.

The holiday schedule, meeting schedule and fee schedules for 2025 were also approved. Emery County Commissioners accepted a land donation of approximately 320 acres near Woodside which needed to be presented to a non-profit entity. The associated water rights will accompany the land donation.

A software program subscription ,IamResponding, for Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was approved. A grant application for the Museum in the amount of $15,000 was approved. The agreement with Lexis Nexis for legal account programming software received approval.

A public hearing was opened at 6 p.m. for the purpose of receiving public input on the amended 2024 final budget for the county as well as the Castle Valley Special Service District. The proposed budget for both for 2025 were also opened in a separate hearing. There were no public comments, so the hearings were closed and all budgets were approved.

Public official comments were directed to Commissioner Lynn Sitterud in thanks for his years of service to Emery County.