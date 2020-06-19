Emery County Enters Green Phase

Emery County is one of ten counties that are officially in the green phase of the Utah coronavirus plan. This phase is deemed as the “new normal.”

In addition to Emery County, other counties in the green phase include Beaver, Daggett, Duchesne, Garfield, Kane, Millard, Piute, Uintah and Wayne counties. Kane County was the first county in the state to enter the green phase, which happened last week.

Emery County officials had applied with the state to enter the green phase on Monday, which was ultimately approved. Going forward, the state of Utah has shared the following on social guidelines in the green phase:

As restrictions are lifted in the new normal phase, the likelihood of COVID-19 spread is increased. Because of this, the following are strongly encouraged for all individuals:

General public follows current federal and local public health precautions

Symptomatic individuals should not attend social gatherings

Hygiene measures, physical distancing, face coverings, and symptom monitoring are encouraged for all group gatherings

For businesses, this means a return almost to normal but with enhanced hygiene and cleaning regimens. Monitoring health of employees and customers is also encouraged to slow the spread of the virus.