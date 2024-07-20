Emery County Fair Hosts First-Ever Pinewood Derby

For the first time ever, Emery County Fair will host a Pinewood Derby. Races begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Emery County Recreation Center.

Trophies, along with cash prizes, will be awarded to the top three winners in each category, while other participants will have their name put in a drawing for a chance to win a 24v drift kart.

The age divisions will be: eight to 12, 13-17 and 18+. Free kits are available for pick-up at Castle Valley Small Engine, located on 440 East Main Street in Castle Dale, while supplies last. Once the free kits have run out, individuals may purchase an official derby kit online.

For more information and to pre-register please visit: https://www.emerycountychamber.com