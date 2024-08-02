Emery County Fair Shoes, Bags and Pickleball Results

The Emery County Fair had another fantastic turnout with many events for the community to participate in. On Thursday, at the Castle Dale Visitors Center, the Horseshoe Tournament was free to all who entered. Giving a chance to win $100 in prizes. While the competition had begun, live music was performed by Route 10 Band, as well as a lamb fry. Chet Allen and Greg Barton would claim the victory, with Kyle Farley and Braidin Jake in second-place. Pacee Allred and Eric Luke would place in the third spot to round out the prize winners.

Moving onto the newer crazes that have takin the nation over by storm in recent years. The Pickleball Tournament was held Saturday morning at 7 a.m. at the fairground’s courts, offering $300 in prizes. In the Men’s category, Jon Faimalo and Tim Suwyn would have a back-and-forth competition. The competitors would eventually end in a tie for first-place, with Marty Mason rounding out the top three. In the Women’s category, Jasha Basshardt would claim the number one spot with a tournament victory, followed by Ingrid Olsen placing second, Antonella Townsend in third and Megan Stilson in fourth.

Finishing off the events was the Cornhole Tournament, held on Saturday as well, at noon by the Visitor’s Center. McKoy Allred and Tayden Allen would put the bags where they needed, earning them the first-place win. Morgan Oveson and Doug Farley played well enough to earn them the second place overall team win, finishing out another great year at the fair.