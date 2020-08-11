MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Community Events
  3. Emery County Fair Sneak Peak

Emery County Fair Sneak Peak

108187044_2681451492139882_1182550312306584560_o-1.jpg

The 2020 Emery County Fair will be hosted on Aug. 28 and 29 with special events Aug. 17-22. A sneak peak of some of the events fair goers can expect are below. For a complete list of events, see the flyer at the end of this article.

Jr. Entrepreneurs
The Emery County Jr. Entrepreneurs will be participating in this year’s celebration as they present their business products/services to customers. Each year, they create a business through the Emery County Bright Ideas Jr. Entrepreneur program where they learn from local professionals all they need to know about starting a business, including topics such as branding, marketing and customer service. The program was started to encourage youth to look for business opportunities around them, which could ideally continue into adulthood and help sustain the future of Emery County’s economy. Be sure to stop by and support our local youth in their ventures as they strive to reach their goals.

Disc Golf
From Monday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 22, there will be scorecards placed at the #1 tee of the disc golf course in Castle Dale (near Cheddar Field at 700 North 200 West). Participants will leave their scorecards inside the drop box placed at the last hole. There will be a drawing held for all participants with fantastic prizes you won’t want to miss out on having the chance to win! Only one scorecard allowed per person and the top three scorers will also win prizes.
Movies
Feature films on the big screen! On Friday, Aug. 28 at 9:30 p.m., “A Quiet Place” will be shown for ages 13+. On Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m., there will be a showing of “Trolls World Tour” for all ages. Both films will be shown at the Emery Aquatic Center lawn. Please bring your own seating.
Home Run Derby
On Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., there will be a home run derby with $1,000 in prizes. The event will take place at Cheddar Field in Castle Dale (700 North 200 West). There will be multiple age groups. Participants should arrive at 9:30 a.m. to register.
Voice of Emery Singing Contest
Singers should prepare a favorite song that shows off their vocal style and talent, preferably edited to 2.5 minutes long. Original songs are also accepted. These can be performed either with live instruments or sung to track during the scheduled performance times in front of an audience and judges. There will be a youth (under 18) category and an adult category. Two prize packages will be awarded. Details on the judges and prizes will be coming soon!
Night Golf 4-Person Scramble
Come enjoy the funnest round of golf all year at Millsite Golf Course. The cost is $40 per person with green fee and cart fee included. The tournament will have shotgun start at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug 28. Extra glow balls are available for purchase in the pro shop. Bring a flashlight and come enjoy the fun. The tournament is limited to 17 teams, so get signed up now! First and second place teams will win a ten-cart punch card in addition to the pro-shop credit payouts.

$1,000 Family Scavenger Hunt
Scavenger Hunt Aug. 17 – 22

Each day, there will be a clue given. Figure out the clue and the objective is to be the first family to figure it out, go to the area, find the paper and take a picture of it, and send it in. There will be six separate locations—one per day (Monday – Saturday). Each morning during the week of Aug. 17-22 at 11 a.m., a clue will be read. It will also be posted to the Emery County Fair Facebook page and ETV’s Facebook page at 11:15 am. Be the first family or person to find the clue and you will win a prize each day.

If you find all six locations (with your picture taken there), you will be eligible for a $1,000 drawing on Saturday, Aug 29 at 6 p.m. (You don’t have to be the first person to the location to be eligible for the $1,000 drawing on Saturday). Must be present to win. Emery Telcom will be donating this $1,000 cash prize. Also, $1,000 worth of prizes will be drawn at that time. (Remember: To be eligible for the prizes and the $1,000, you must post your picture daily, from each site, on the county’s Facebook page).

Look on www.emerycountyfair.org for details of the daily prizes. Remember: if you send in your photo each day at the clue site, you will be eligible for $2,000 worth of prizes given away on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Emery County Aquatic Center on the lawn.

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X