Emery County Fair Sneak Peak

The 2020 Emery County Fair will be hosted on Aug. 28 and 29 with special events Aug. 17-22. A sneak peak of some of the events fair goers can expect are below. For a complete list of events, see the flyer at the end of this article.

Jr. Entrepreneurs

The Emery County Jr. Entrepreneurs will be participating in this year’s celebration as they present their business products/services to customers. Each year, they create a business through the Emery County Bright Ideas Jr. Entrepreneur program where they learn from local professionals all they need to know about starting a business, including topics such as branding, marketing and customer service. The program was started to encourage youth to look for business opportunities around them, which could ideally continue into adulthood and help sustain the future of Emery County’s economy. Be sure to stop by and support our local youth in their ventures as they strive to reach their goals.

Disc Golf

From Monday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 22, there will be scorecards placed at the #1 tee of the disc golf course in Castle Dale (near Cheddar Field at 700 North 200 West). Participants will leave their scorecards inside the drop box placed at the last hole. There will be a drawing held for all participants with fantastic prizes you won’t want to miss out on having the chance to win! Only one scorecard allowed per person and the top three scorers will also win prizes.

Movies

Feature films on the big screen! On Friday, Aug. 28 at 9:30 p.m., “A Quiet Place” will be shown for ages 13+. On Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m., there will be a showing of “Trolls World Tour” for all ages. Both films will be shown at the Emery Aquatic Center lawn. Please bring your own seating.

Home Run Derby

On Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., there will be a home run derby with $1,000 in prizes. The event will take place at Cheddar Field in Castle Dale (700 North 200 West). There will be multiple age groups. Participants should arrive at 9:30 a.m. to register.

Voice of Emery Singing Contest

Singers should prepare a favorite song that shows off their vocal style and talent, preferably edited to 2.5 minutes long. Original songs are also accepted. These can be performed either with live instruments or sung to track during the scheduled performance times in front of an audience and judges. There will be a youth (under 18) category and an adult category. Two prize packages will be awarded. Details on the judges and prizes will be coming soon!

Night Golf 4-Person Scramble

Come enjoy the funnest round of golf all year at Millsite Golf Course. The cost is $40 per person with green fee and cart fee included. The tournament will have shotgun start at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug 28. Extra glow balls are available for purchase in the pro shop. Bring a flashlight and come enjoy the fun. The tournament is limited to 17 teams, so get signed up now! First and second place teams will win a ten-cart punch card in addition to the pro-shop credit payouts.