Emery County Fair Sneak Peak

The 2020 Emery County Fair will be hosted on Aug. 28 and 29 with special events Aug. 17-22. A sneak peak of some of the events fair goers can expect are below. For a complete list of events, see the flyer at the end of this article.
Jr. Entrepreneurs
The Emery County Jr. Entrepreneurs will be participating in this year’s celebration as they present their business products/services to customers. Each year, they create a business through the Emery County Bright Ideas Jr. Entrepreneur program where they learn from local professionals all they need to know about starting a business, including topics such as branding, marketing and customer service. The program was started to encourage youth to look for business opportunities around them, which could ideally continue into adulthood and help sustain the future of Emery County’s economy. Be sure to stop by and support our local youth in their ventures as they strive to reach their goals.
Singers should prepare a favorite song that shows off their vocal style and talent, preferably edited to 2.5 minutes long. Original songs are also accepted. These can be performed either with live instruments or sung to track during the scheduled performance times in front of an audience and judges. There will be a youth (under 18) category and an adult category. Two prize packages will be awarded. Details on the judges and prizes will be coming soon!
$1,000 Family Scavenger Hunt
Scavenger Hunt Aug. 17 – 22
Each day, there will be a clue given. Figure out the clue and the objective is to be the first family to figure it out, go to the area, find the paper and take a picture of it, and send it in. There will be six separate locations—one per day (Monday – Saturday). Each morning during the week of Aug. 17-22 at 11 a.m., a clue will be read. It will also be posted to the Emery County Fair Facebook page and ETV’s Facebook page at 11:15 am. Be the first family or person to find the clue and you will win a prize each day.
If you find all six locations (with your picture taken there), you will be eligible for a $1,000 drawing on Saturday, Aug 29 at 6 p.m. (You don’t have to be the first person to the location to be eligible for the $1,000 drawing on Saturday). Must be present to win. Emery Telcom will be donating this $1,000 cash prize. Also, $1,000 worth of prizes will be drawn at that time. (Remember: To be eligible for the prizes and the $1,000, you must post your picture daily, from each site, on the county’s Facebook page).
Look on www.emerycountyfair.org for details of the daily prizes. Remember: if you send in your photo each day at the clue site, you will be eligible for $2,000 worth of prizes given away on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Emery County Aquatic Center on the lawn.