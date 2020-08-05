Emery County Fair Sneak Peak

The 2020 Emery County Fair will be hosted on Aug. 28 and 29 with special events Aug. 17-22. A sneak peak of some of the events fair goers can expect are below. For a complete list of event, see the flyer at the end of this article.

#1 Virtual Quilt Show

Contact Michelle Anderson at (435) 749-9445 by Aug. 12 for instructions and appointments.

#2 Spike Ball

The spike ball tournament will be hosted on the grassy area of the Emery County Aquatic Center on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. You can register online at www.emerycountyfair.org or call Lucy Robinson at (435) 749-9948. All participants have to be currently living in Emery County. Emery Telcom is donating $1,000 for cash prizes!

#3 Pickleball Tournament

The pickleball tournament will allow local contestants. This year, the tournament will start at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28. All teams will play every other team on Friday to compete for their spot in the bracket for the tournament on Saturday. There will be $1,000 worth of prizes, donated by Emery Telcom, for the winning team as well as second and third place teams. To sign your team up, please email Shandy at shandybar@hotmail.com. For questions, call (435) 749-2574. Registration can also be done online at www.emerycountyfair.org

#4 $1,000 Family Scavenger Hunt Aug. 17 – 22

Each day, there will be a clue given. The objective is to be the first family to figure out the clue, go to the area, find the paper and take a picture of it, and send it in. There will be six separate locations—one per day (Monday – Saturday). Each morning during the week of Aug 17-22 at 11a.m., a clue will be read. It will also be posted to the Emery County Fair’s Facebook and ETV News’ Facebook page at 11:15 am. Be the first family or person to find the clue and you will win a prize each day.

If you find all six locations (with your picture taken there), you will be eligible for a $1,000 drawing on Saturday, Aug 29 at 6 p.m. (You don’t have to be the first person to the location to be eligible for the $1,000 drawing on Saturday.) Must be present to win. Emery Telcom will be donating the $1,000 cash prize. Also, $1,000 worth of prizes will be drawn out at that time.

Remember: To be eligible for the prizes and $1,000, you must post your picture daily from each location on the county fair’s Facebook page. Further details will be given in next week’s ETV Newspaper on Aug. 12.

#5 Questavus (For Teenagers)

Questavus means taking on a quest and exploring the county together as a team (a quest for us = QuestavUS). Questavus is an incredible experience with some crazy challenges. It will give you the opportunity to see places in the county that you might’ve never seen before as well as an opportunity to bond with your team. The team that completes the most challenges (and get the most points) in the 24-hour period will win $1,000 cash (donated by Emery Telcom).

Details of Questavus (Aug. 21 and 22)