Emery County Fair Sneak Peek

The 2020 Emery County Fair will be hosted on Aug. 28 and 29 with special events Aug. 17-22. A sneak peak of some of the events fair goers can expect are below. For a complete list of events, see the flyer at the end of this article.

Johnny V & Trouble Train

Please come out and see the band Johnny V & Trouble Train on Aug. 28 at Emery County’s Celebration “Better Together– But Six Feet Apart.” There will be a song contest where you can win prizes by playing “Stump the Band.” There are tons of activities for all ages. Shake off the COVID-19 blues and listen to John, Dave & Jim VanWagoner, Rodney Strong and Dan Chamberland as they play songs from the 70s, 80s and more.

Straight Canyon Band

This local band features Kevin Peacock (lead singer), Starla Davis (drummer), Ed Carbine (bass player) and Dean Whimpey (lead guitar). A couple of these members have been playing together for seven years and they truly take you back in time to the good ol’ days! Bike Races

Bike races will take place on Friday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. on the road north of the Emery County Aquatic Center. There will be a drawing for each age group in addition to cash prizes. Age groups include both boys’ and girls’ categories: Ages 1-2 – Drawing for trike (ages 1-2) No racing—just a drawing.

Age 3

Ages 4-6

Ages 7-8

Ages 9-11

Ages 12-15

Ages 16-19 Bring your own bike and be ready to ride! Roping Contest

The roping contest is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Castle Dale City Park (near the visitor center). Come show us your roping skills. It won’t be on a live object! All ages are welcome to compete for $500 in prizes! Cornhole Tournament

The Better Together Cornhole Tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. on the Emery County Aquatic Center lawn in Castle Dale. Registration begins at noon. There will be three categories, including youth 12 and under, open, and co-ed. The entry fee is $20 per team for the open and co-ed categories and $10 for youth. The tournament will feature double elimination rounds. First and second place finishers will win cash while third and fourth places will win prizes. There will also be a drawing for all who participate, including a YETI cooler, spikeball set, pickleball racquets and ladder golf set.

Horseshoe Tournament

This tournament will be a doubles only tournament and will cost $20 per team. This event will take place Saturday, Aug. 29. Registration starts at 3:30 p.m. at the horseshoe pits at the fairgrounds in Castle Dale. The tournament starts at 4 p.m.

Questavus

For Teenagers – Aug. 21 and 22

Questavus means getting out there on a quest and exploring the county together as a team (a quest for us = QuestavUS). Questavus is an incredible experience with some crazy challenges. It will give you the opportunity to see places in the county that maybe you’ve never seen before and allows your team to bond. Emery Telcom will gift $1,000 to the team that has the most points after completing different challenges in the 24-hour period.

You have two options as to when to do Questavus: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. (for 24 hours) or Friday, Aug. 21 (for 24 hours).

Meet at the Emery County Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 or on Friday, Aug. 21. You’ll be given a flag, which needs to be in each picture that you take of your team at each event/activity/challenge. You’ll have 24 hours to have fun, bond, sleep and finish as many challenges as possible. Meet back 24 hours later at the aquatic center. The winner will be announced the following week at 5:30 p.m. at the celebration on Friday, Aug. 28. Winners do not need to be present. $1,000 of prizes will be drawn for all participants, and they be present to win the drawings.

Gather your team of three of four individuals.

Download the challenge list, which will be posted on Aug. 18.

Plan as a team what to do and when to do it. You have 24 hours once the competition begins.

Take a picture with your whole team WITH THE FLAG at each event/activity.

Questavus is about discovering places in our county that you’ve never seen before and will give you the opportunity to make the world better by serving and doing good. Even if you think you know our county, you’ll find something new! This quest also gives your team quality time to be together.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the challenges: make a fire, do your mother’s dishes, take out someone’s trash, visit the Swinging Bridge, hang four hammocks on top of each other (with a person in each hammock), find a particular grave in Emery, etc. Text Sandra at (435) 749-0997 by Aug. 19 to register.