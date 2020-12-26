Emery County Fire District Conducts Budget Public Hearings

By Julie Johansen

Monday, Dec. 21, the Emery County Fire Protection Special Service District board met at 5:30 p.m. to conduct two public hearings to receive comments or discussion on the final amended budget for 2020 as well as budget for 2021. There no public comments at either hearing, so the hearings were closed and the budgets were approved unanimously. The meeting schedule for 2021 was also approved.

Though no one from the State Fire Marshal’s office was in attendance, an announcement was made that Troy Mills from that office was retiring and a new representative would be hired for this area. It was also reported that reappointment letters for the service board need to be in by January.

Nosh Arrien presented an outline of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) he is working on between Emery County and the cities with fire departments. Included in the MOU are items that the county and towns already provide as well as an updated version of the equipment maintenance and care agreements.

Arrien also plans to also include an incentive package. He stated that he feels this will help in recruiting new members and rewarding those members that provide first response services.

This incentive program will be based on training attendance, certification and call out response. This is in hopes that it will be a start to help out the struggling towns. He also recommends that cities themselves participate in similar programs.

Arrien also made the group aware of the State of Utah’s 125th birthday celebration on statehood day, which is Jan. 4, 2021. Castle Dale City will be launching a small fireworks display at the cemetery at 7:30 p.m. It will be synchronized with the Governor and 28 other counties. The show will be provided by the State of Utah and not paid for by any funds from Emery County or Castle Dale City.