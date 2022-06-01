Emery County Focuses on Management of Tourism

Photo by Jamie Swank

By Julie Johansen

In 2017, the office of tourism was opened in Emery County. At that time, tourism was outdoor recreation based and branded with the theme “The Playground is Open.” The four state parks, including Huntington, Millsite, Green River and Goblin Valley, were emphasized as well as the desert and mountains.

It soon became a huge tourist playground in all of these areas. This was partially the result of Grand County implementing stricter regulations on outdoor recreation, leading people to Emery County.

However, Green River has been engaged in the tourism economy for many years because of its location along I-70 and the national park trail. The city also has the largest concentration of hotels and restaurants in Emery County. Western Emery County does not have similar infrastructure, but Airbnbs are increasing in number.

The county has seen a steady increase of Transient Room Tax and restaurant (TRT and TRCC) funds even through the pandemic years. The majority of these funds come from Green River businesses. These taxes are state mandated as to how they can be spent. A new emphasis to increase the time people stay in the county, giving more traffic to local businesses and increasing funding to the communities, is being outlined.

The San Rafael Swell has been a hidden treasure for natives for years. Although increased revenue is beneficial, Emery County is now interested in developing a controlled and responsible growth.

The Emery County Commissioners aim to manage rather than promote tourism. Now, the theme being promoted is “Remember to Keep it Swell,” emphasizing when visitors come to the Swell, they are not just a visitor, they are part of this place. The Dingell Act aims to assist with this.

The San Rafael Recreation Area outlined in the legislation is 218,000 acres of public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management. It allows for hiking, biking, four-wheel driving, horseback riding, canyoneering or river running. Meanwhile, the Cedar Mountain overlook provides a view of the Little Grand Canyon and Buckhorn Wash.

A field tour sponsored by the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council, which was also created because of the Dingell Act, was held on May 24 and 25. The public was invited and a public question and answer period followed the tour. Those interested in the implementation of the act and future meetings can follow the BLM’s webpage on the advisory council.