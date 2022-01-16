Emery County Historical Society Postpones Antique Show and Tell

Though the Emery County Historical Society traditionally hosts the Antique Show and Tell each January, this year’s event has been postponed.

The show and tell was slated to take place on Jan. 27 at the Swell Room of the old courthouse on Main Street in Castle Dale. Originally, a mask recommendation and social distancing was set in place for the event.

However, due to COVID-19 spikes in the area, the show has been postponed until February.

“Hopefully, by the end of February, we will feel more comfortable meeting in person,” shared the society. “Thank you for your support of the Emery County Historical Society.”