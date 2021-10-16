Emery County Historical Society to Feature Kent Powell

The Emery County Historical Society is pleased to announce that the society’s next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m., will be in the Swell Room at the old courthouse on Main Street in Castle Dale.

Kent Powell will be in attendance to speak about his latest book entitled “The Next Time We Strike: Labor in Utah’s Coal Fields, 1900-1933.” Powell is a native of Huntington and is credited as always having great things to share with the society.

The society cautioned that COVID-19 is still a concern in the area and the Southeast Utah Health Department is recommending those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Refreshments will be served at this event and dues are still only $5 for the year.