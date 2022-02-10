Emery County Historical Society’s Antique Show and Tell Returning

The Emery County Historical Society is pleased to announced that the next meeting, which will be hosted on Feb. 24, will feature the annual antique show and tell.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Swell Room at the old courthouse on Main Street in Castle Dale. Those that attend will also be treated to live entertainment from the band Country Roads.

“Bring your family treasures for our show and tell and enjoy listening to this great live band,” the historical society shared.

The historical society also announced that COVID is high in the area and the Southeast Utah Health Department is recommending masks and social distancing.

Refreshments will be served and dues are still only $5 per year.