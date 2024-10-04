Emery County Hosts XC Event at Aquatic Center

Emery cross country hosted a three-team event on Wednesday at the Emery Aquatic Center. The Carbon Dinos and the Manti Templars were set to put their feet to the test, along with the Emery Spartans. The races had 40 competitors in the girl’s division and 45 in the boys.

Beginning with the girl’s race, Addie Hurst led the way for the Lady Spartans, finishing with a time of 20:29, earning the gold medal. Hurst was followed by Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe in the second overall position for the silver. Addy Guymon received the bronze, Gentry Christiansen finished in fourth and Alivia Daley finished in the top five for the hometown team.

Following in the top 20 position were Josie Yates (CHS, 6), Ally Bryner (CHS, 8), Brettlee Kennedy (CHS, 9), Kaylee Pitcher (CHS, 10), Carlie Hurst (EHS, 11), Kallee Lake (EHS, 16), Hadley Meccariello (EHS, 18) and Hannah Farley (EHS, 20).

In the boy’s race, Dillan Larsen finished with the gold medal, finishing the race with a time of 17:17 for the Spartans. Seth Jensen of Carbon followed, earning the bronze and his teammate Sam Wilson finished in the fifth spot.

Other runners were Zander Robinson (EHS, 6), Spencer Pitcher (CHS, 8), Jacob Erickson (EHS, 9), Bracken Hansen (CHS, 10), Tyke Criddle (CHS, 11), Tanner Harker (CHS, 12), Carter Abbott (CHS, 13), Josiah Trostle (CHS, 14), Benjamin Farley (EHS, 15), Hayden Christiansen (EHS, 16), Carter Jensen (CHS, 17), Daxton Larsen (EHS, 18), Landon Braun (EHS, 19) and Jared Bryson (CHS, 20).

The event would end with the Lady Spartans claiming the first place team win, followed by Carbon, then Manti. The Templars finished number one in the boys’ division, followed by Emery and Carbon.