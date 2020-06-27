Emery County K9 and Handler Duo Complete Training

On Friday afternoon, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced that its K9 team is ready for duty.

K9 Deputy Mack, alongside his handler Deputy Egan Smith, recently accomplished the completion of their training and are now fully certified in narcotics and patrol. This duo trained for 10 weeks at Right Hand K9 in West Haven, Utah.

“We have been training hard and are excited to be proactive on the streets in Emery County,” shared Deputy Smith.

The ECSO concluded the announcement by congratulating both Mack and Egan on this accomplishment.