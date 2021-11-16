EMERY COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD VACANCY

(1 vacancy to serve the remainder of a 4-year term and may serve 2 consecutive terms)

The Emery County Library Board works to improve the quality of libraries in Emery County by advising the Director in reviewing services, policies, and by representing the interest of Emery County citizens.

Applicants must be an Emery County resident and preference may be given to residents of Elmo, Cleveland, and Huntington.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of intent to the Emery County Clerk’s Office, Box 907, Castle Dale, UT 84513 by 5:00 pm on December 1, 2021.

