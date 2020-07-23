Emery County Library System Adopts New Policies

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Library Director Desirée Malley presented new circulation and library card policies to the Emery County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The policies had previously been approved by the county library board and were subsequently approved by the commissioners.

The circulation policy states that the library system exists to serve the communities of Emery County and is based on the concept of sharing resources. This policy sets the guidelines and limits on all items available for circulation and use through the library system.

Any person who has a valid library card may borrow circulating items from any of the libraries. Loan periods, circulation items and renewals are set by this policy. Items available includes books, audio books, Chrome books, DVDs and Blu-Rays, tablets, Kindles, periodicals, playtime pads, story time bags and interlibrary loans. Each item has a loan period, circulation limit and set renewals described in the policy.

It is the intention of the Emery County library system to provide all cardholders access to the full collection regardless of location. It is the responsibility of the cardholder to return all items borrowed in good condition and on time at any of the eight library locations on or before the due date. To encourage the prompt return of items borrowed (in good condition) fines will be assessed.

The library card policy states that any person who lives, works, attends school or pays property taxes in Emery County may obtain an Emery County Library card free of charge by submitting a complete application online or at one of the eight branches in Emery County. The library card is intended for use by one person and should not be shared between multiple individuals.

In order to receive a library card, a person over 18 years of age must complete the card application, present photo identification and provide verification of address. Anyone under the age of 18 must complete the application and include a signature of a parent/legal guardian/responsible party over 18 year of age.

Educators who bring their students to the libraries must obtain an educator card. Library cards are also available for visitors and non-residents by paying a one-time fee of $25. This card is valid for a period of three months. All library cards expire after five years and must be renewed. If the card is lost or stolen, a $1 fee will be charged to replace it.

These complete policies may be read online at the county library system website.